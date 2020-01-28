Issa Vegas invites you to get in her car dressed like this! photo bomb!

Argentina could replace Yanet García

Since Yanet García said she was going to make the Americas to keep her partner company – and to look for new job opportunities, everything is said – the name of Issa Vegas was the most applauded as a substitute for what was a girl of the time. Same style, same bodily qualities but more mischievousness by Issa than Lanett. Hence, she invites us to take a ride in her car in a very special way … do we dare?

Before becoming a television hit, the second role already had it when Garcia was there, the Argentine model knew that she had to win the favor of all her people by becoming essential in the networks. She did it and today it is necessary for the survival of many of her followers, will she ever tell her secret?

Easy, Issa invites with each of her photographs … and with her clothes … although the cars and motorcycles on which the tour offers us also have theirs!

Nothing more than a lace dress to wait on the back of your car for the first volunteers to arrive, a look too short and transparent even to drive … or is that not the goal?

‘Your Uber is here’ says Vegas and it stays so wide, will it have time to reach all the requests that claim it as a driver? Imagination does not give us much, we can not even get an idea!

The same driving cars in this attractive and unusual way is another alternative profession to present or the sport. Although knowing her career a little, her intention is more to let herself be seen and to be known more and finish taking over the television station that is not yet his.

Well, we wouldn’t mind staying with a driver like her even if she didn’t go on TV, right?