Front and bottom. Dua Lipa in the WC taking this photo!

Although I do not keep a clear memory of the 80s because of the age I was at that time, it shows that Dua Lipa is a lover of the time. Your next album and tour are a good example of this … In addition to the clothes, you have chosen to make this selfie in the bathroom!

Already in itself, the aesthetics of the singer is special in all her appearances without for that reason she can be branded as a tacky or a declared anti-fashion. Dua has the same style in her music and in her dress and that is what makes it unique.

But this tendency of yours to go back is a bit ‘too much’ …

Do they take black roots and blond hair and we haven’t heard? Or have we returned to the shoulder pads and the huge jackets? High rise pants? Really?

Well, it seems that yes … that is she does not go, but for the singer.

Just in case there are doubts, selfie to see that the 80 is the new 2020 And also take advantage and let something else be seen but with a new modality!

If the selfie of the front in almost all its variants is already well seen, Dua takes advantage and makes another from a different plane. Singer from the front and interpreter from below, the alternative and the new to this type of snapshots or the new fashion to be seen in the publications.

In the bathroom, as always and with a yellow bikini under her eighties attire, she will be back in style, as if we saw it!

We just need to imagine how her new theme will sound and what will be the outfit that will accompany him on stage. Until the 31st of this month, our ears will not enjoy it, to see it on stage we will have to wait a little longer.