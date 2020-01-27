What a way to give the note! Alicia Keys was spent in the Grammy

It was not cut at the time of getting on stage

The death of the figure of the Lakes Kobe Bryant put the sad spot to a delivery of Grammy Awards that were expected as the water of May. The Staples Center in Los Angeles lost one of its own while another of the regulars at this gala, Alicia Keys, made the note by releasing the theme with a most controversial title.

‘Underdog’ is the new American and with what delighted the ears of those gathered there. Alicia was not alone in the presentation, playing as nobody a guitar accompanied Brittany Howard.

Piano, a circle of dancers that surrounded her while she gave voice to her theme and the most controversial lyrics, Alicia passed in the Grammy but the singer triumphed!

“The only dream that I’ve been chasing is my own” Alicia sang while the Staples Center held her breath with every letter she heard, she wanted to give the note with her theme and self-control but in fact she was right!

Despite her 39 years, Keys has 15 Grammy Awards under her belt, perhaps the tranquility and serenity with which she faced the show even though she was emotionally charged with Kobe’s loss.

His apparent calm – or her full-fledged calm – was also seen in the outfit she chose to present at the gala, a success.

Metallic tones, uneven in length and sleeves and with a single slit of eternal length that left the singer’s leg visible to all. Glitter in the dress that was absent in makeup, Alicia is a follower of the no- make-up trend, with the post she didn’t need any more accessories.

With the premiere of her theme, Keys kicks off her new world tour, ‘Alicia-The World Tour’ and the launch of her new book ‘More myself ‘ Alicia can with everything!