The secret of Sonia Isaza to have those abs published: Attention!

So far she had not taught how her key point works, amazing!

When one thinks of a perfect body it will depend a lot on what each one understands for perfection, of course. Now, what is clear is that the guy who spends the Chilean Sonia Isaza has no waste and that many and many have dazzled. Each muscle of that body is sculpted until enough is said and there is no part of her figure that she has left abandoned in her years of bodybuilding.

That is precisely what makes it so special. There are Instagrammers who work their bodies in gyms and are focused on a particular part developing it to the maximum exaggeration but, in the case of Sonia, it is not so. She, for a long time, decided to have a muscular and worked body but very balanced to achieve what she understands as the perfect intermediate point between health and beauty.

In the last videos published by the former couple of the footballer Arturo Vidal, she can be seen in her classic bodybuilding room working one of the jewels of the crown, the core. All that abdominal area is the key to being able to work the rest of the body without fear that the dreaded injuries in the back and in the inguinal areas appear, so characteristic when the abdomen work is not well done and the muscles in that area are weak

In the video you can see the hard series that Sonia carries out without any rest, helped by a fence on which she holds her legs so that she can carry out the exercise. If you want to have a worked abdomen you can follow in the footsteps of Sonia, at least one thing is certain and that is that you will have earned beer or Aquarius. And if you look closely you will see that even Sonia herself is choked series when she gets down to work.