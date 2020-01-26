Who Puts This On? Gigi Hadid Dares and What You See Is the Bomb!

Fashion evolves to reach places that in principle are unintelligible, but people make sense in their minds over time. Gigi Hadid as one of the pioneers in this world dared to use a different garment that ended up being a bomb. We do not know how many people would fit as well as the Dutch and Palestinian model of origin.

Pictured is Gigi in underwear with her supermodel body. The black lingerie she wears is not the most striking, but a totally transparent mesh with which she covers from her legs to the abdomen.

In this way, she was announcing a new trend that will appear in Vogue magazine for the month of February. It did not take much time for more than 1.5 million likes to accompany the image of the beautiful American.

To maintain a body without traces of fat you should monitor your diet as if it were a small child, since neglecting it, the almost immediate consequences of its measures come. Despite this, it is not limited to eating foods that you like, such as pizza, but use a secret so that it does not harm you. do you want to know what is it about?

Gigi Hadid’s food trick

One of Gigi Hadid’s favorite foods is pizza, and to avoid causing fat problems she adds crushed cayenne, also called poppy, hibiscus or Chinese rose. The advantage of using this ingredient is that it has the thermogenic property, which allows to increase the temperature and consequently burn the fat. This is the way the Top Model has to continue enjoying the pleasures of life in the middle of a demanding career. Not even Gigi is able to say no to pizza.