Vanessa Hudgens Dares and Does It: Photo Like This!

It’s been 14 years, but the name of Vanessa Hudgens will always be related to that of High School Musical. The well-known Gabriella Montez is now 31 years old and is one of the most followed actresses. The photo that dared to be taken was not expected by the public, but also caused unbridled interaction.

What Vanessa wanted to share with her followers was the application of a mask to obtain favorable aesthetic results on her skin. She posed in front of the camera with the product layer on her face. This was because they confirmed her appearance in the film: The Knight before Christmas 2.

The interaction was quite nurtured with comments of the style: « Yes baby! Congratulations!! I can’t wait to see you X 3 ”, “ Queen of love ” and“ This is how we should celebrate after each exam! ».

Leaving work and interaction, her sentimental life also has surprises. Everyone remembers the relationship she had with Zac Efron for 5 years, which ended in 2010. Then came Austin Butler, with whom it seemed she would end up staying, but recently ended, they were over 8 years. The ruptures are normal, how unusual is how quickly Vanessa recovers from them since she was seen with a new crush.

Vanessa Hudgens is an NBA fan

Not so much of the sport, but of one of the players. And it is that the actress was captured with the power forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma. It was a dinner, but there were no companions, so it is presumed that they would be starting to leave. Quite quickly the change of love of Vanessa Hudgens, perhaps she is trying to get a nail with another. The list of suitors must belong to the actress who combines American, Irish, Filipino and Peruvian roots, hence the captivating and exotic mixture of her features.