Kenya Os Does Not Wear It to Go out and They Photograph Her Like This!

To the famous YouTuber and singer Kenia Os, good taste always accompanies her. She has published a photograph in which she poses with a blazer suit, totally black pants and no blouse underneath, giving him a very sensual air. In addition, accompany the set with white pointe shoes that contrast perfectly. This beautiful woman with long black hair has no qualms about modeling before the camera lens, usually, she does it in the form of advertising for different clothing stores.

The size of the Mexican has served to make itself known, with its more than 5 million followers, many fashion stores have been interested. With only 20 years she has a very good position in social networks, favored by her charisma and talent, many young people and teenagers support her. Despite all the good, Kenya does not escape the haters, who have no qualms about throwing their poison.

The fact of starting very young in the world of social networks has allowed him naturalness to cope with the different setbacks that are part of this type of activity. The Mazatleca shows versatility, since, in addition to being a famous video blogger, it is also a singer of urban music, a bit of everything.

Kenya Os debuts on Instagram TV

Following in her line of influencer, Kenya Guadalupe Flores Osuna has started posting full videos on her Instagram TV account, where she shares experiences and unforgettable moments. Her trajectory as YouTuber gives him firm bases, to begin with, this type of recordings, demonstrating absolute ease to make a direct connection with her audience.

Recently she uploaded a video where she gives a great surprise to members of the dance academy of her friend, Professor Lucía Humarán. Kenya has the gift of communicating and engaging its unrestricted public with its creative stories.