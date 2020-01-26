Karol G and Anuel Go Through the Altar and Nobody Finds out … Except You! There Is Picture

It is well known that a phrase that affirms that a wedding leads to another wedding, at least in Spain. The marital links are celebrations full of happiness, passion, and debauchery where the attendees are carried away by the magic of the moment and this is spread from one pair to another, causing these unions to pass from one pair to another such as gunpowder.

So far everything normal. So when does the surprise come? Well, the incredible thing occurs when the wedding that serves as a start to everything else is of two famous people, in this case, that of the soccer player Luis Suárez and his current wife, Sofía Balbi. Well, more than the wedding, the renewal of marriage vows last month. Because Luis and Sofia were married there in 2009 but it was in December 2019 when both, who are still in love as the first day, decided to celebrate their marriage again with their closest friends and family.

If this happened more than a month ago, why is Karol G and Anuel AA now news? Just a few hours ago, the Colombian has published a story with an unpublished photo to date of the couple celebrating the renewal of the votes with Karol G, Anuel AA and many other friends, including soccer player Leo Messi. That is why many have rushed to say that it is a key message from Karol G for their surroundings by ringing wedding bells. There is much speculation on the subject and in a few hours, it will be known if this is really true or if it is a rumor unfounded like so many others … What is clear is that the relationship between Karol G and Anuel AA goes through its best moment.