Alissa Violet Is Photographed Showing This in the Bathroom and Instagram Burns!

Alissa Violet is a different model who likes to break schemes permanently. A photograph in the bathroom is not something innovative, but what it used does make a difference with the competition. 700 thousand likes of her followers showed how fascinated they were with the style. From Brunswick to the world comes the beautiful influencer in order to stay in everyone’s retina.

In a bathroom, using a tight dress with newspaper print, Alissa showed much of her elegance with wondering poses.

As if the charm was not enough, the personalities that echoed the photography were really striking, Sommer Ray, Cindy Kimberly, Paris Hilton were some of the highlights.

Most of her publications look for the artistic side instead of showing in excess to get followers. Following that line, there are already 9.2 million followers who cannot take off their initiative. It hooks the public that Alissa does what she wants without the moment or fashion marking her next step in the networks. It is characterized by making real comments, but other personalities do not dare not to look bad.

Alissa Violet values ​​selfishness

It may sound terrible the first time it is heard, but the fact of knowing when to think about what favors us and not always in others is a concept that Violet seeks to popularize. It is not about not helping the environment, but about understanding when it is time to enjoy alone.

A simple example of this was given by Alissa Violet with the following phrase that may seem basic, but if analyzed, it leaves much more: « You have to be selfish in life. I just learned this by ordering ice cream, and I was kind enough to let my “friends” taste my favorite flavor, and before I knew it, everything was gone. I am angry now. So I am selfish‘.