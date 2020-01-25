With nothing and looking at camera! Greeicy Rendón leaves us with his mouth open

It never leaves indifferent.

In a very natural sling and without any makeup, Greeicy Rendón reveals a part of her that enchants and enchants her followers. The singer has published a photograph in which she sees herself enjoying a beautiful place, bathed in sea and nature. With a very flowered red scarf on her head, she wears her long brown hair and a fairly loose flannel, showing her washed face and a lip piercing, which prints a touch of dynamite in her style.

The singer shared this intimate moment on her Instagram, accompanying the image with a very inspired comment: « I love what music does in me … I love it when a song connects me to a story and makes me feel like singing at the top of my lungs! The magical music that allows us to feel. Thanks to all those artists that allow us to sing the best stories ». The ipso facto rained opinions by praising her message and identifying herself with her words, also highlighting how well it shone without a drop of makeup.

Simplicity and her passion for music was what most captivated her fans, some outstanding comments were: « Thanks to you, to you for creating magic in every letter, in every song that makes us feel at peace … » and « I love it so natural », as she decides to appear, the singer is the spouse of her faithful.

Greeicy Rendón suspends her presentation with tears

All the shows of the Colombian artist are marked by professionalism. However, Greeicy did not have the fateful surprise in her recent presentation at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for a sporting event called The Yellow Night 2020.

The sound failures could not be solved and had to suspend its staging. This type of setback can happen, but for Greeicy Rendón it represented a bad time in which she could not contain the tears.