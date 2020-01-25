Shocking video! Open your legs. And it’s not Demi Rose! Insuperable

It is spectacular.

As for legs, Demi Rose has found competition, this time it was actually overcome. The shocking video does not leave much more to say. The model with the title of best legs in the world of influencers is Anna Kanyuk, a 24-year-old Russian who has unlimited flexibility in every part of her body. Ready to run out of words?

Anna wanted to share with her more than 700 thousand faithful the great body and flexibility she has in a video. The pose for any other model seems impossible, but she does it with amazing naturalness. With one of her legs, she places her foot on the highest step, while the other is fully extended on the ground, despite the complicated maneuver, she has the peace of mind to record herself.

A show that exceeded 200 thousand likes and all kinds of admiration comments. In the networks they already know Kanyuk as the model of the infinite legs, it is not for less with this kind of demonstration.

Its measurements are more similar to those of a Top Model, so it competes on the other sidewalk to the large personalities. 1.84 meters tall and 57 kilos are a part of its elegant print.

Anna Kanyuk challenges Demi Rose from another stage

Anna Kanyuk is the best in what she does, but she does not focus so much on imposing measures in terms of size, but in definition, which is the opposite of Demi Rose. The incredible influencer is a professional dancer and trainer of CrossFit, she makes a difference with Top Stretching, where she is a director and is in charge of orienting works mainly towards the stretching of people, something that is wonderful. It is a rising star that will have to be followed more often because of the quality of the content it offers to its audience. Are there doubts about who has the best legs in the nets?