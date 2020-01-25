Linda Palacio dares with a dress full of holes: Scandalous!

Awesome is to say little

There is no dictionary or word included in it that serves to describe Linda Palacio, the model leaves small any adjective to designate it. Neither beautiful nor attractive nor impressive, everything falls short. And the thing gets even more difficult when he resorts to styles that make it clear why he is a model.

Anyone to see her could think that she is a good girl with a stunning physique – Lina Tejiero style but with a plus – but nothing is further from reality. The truth is that Linda knows what her virtues are and exploits them to the fullest. It is also given to share with others through their publications, can you be more generous with all eyes that look at it?

If your figure has helped you get contracts with the most prestigious brands, the contrast between your black hair and green eyes has been another claim, Linda can sell salt in the desert if they propose!

And if the bikini photos are the most applauded, so remember the times when she appeared in the magazine ‘Don Juan’ when she puts on dresses full of holes, we go into a bit.

The thing is to pretend to be dressed but without too many clothes. Or show a white high-waisted bikini and contemplate how good it looks, or was it a hat campaign like the one she is wearing?

To be totally honest, did anyone really have eyes for the hat?

The fact is that Linda dares with everything because the dummy can afford everything, that simple.

Calling the strips that adorn Linda’s body dressed is more a euphemism on our part because Linda’s intention from the time she thought of him to show off is clear.

Leave us speechless, look again at it twice or look for the exact word in the dictionary to define it even knowing that we will not find it.