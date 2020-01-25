Lili Estefan requires surgery

The presenter of ‘El Gordo la Flaca’ revealed that she has a hernia that requires surgery.

Lili Estefan said she had the same health problem that would take Julian Gil to the operating room, and that she will have to undergo surgery before an emergency occurs.

The Argentine actor was operated on an umbilical hernia due to severe pain, and the only remedy was surgery. La Flaca de Univisión said that she also has a hernia and that she has to have surgery because she does not want to run to the hospital as well as Julian Gil had to do.

In the program ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’, Raúl de Molina began to make jokes about it and said that if the same thing happened to her it would be very difficult to solve the problem for her bulging belly. Carlitos ‘The producer’ intervened in the joke and said: “You do not have to worry about that, since the hernias come out to people who exercise every day,” to end the dialogue Rúal ran it from the forum continuing with the joke.