Julio Preciado is already recovering at a kidney transplant house

The singer is already at his home in Mazatlan, after receiving a transplant from his own daughter.

Julio Preciado is at home, in the beautiful port of Mazatlan, recovering from the delicate surgery he underwent to transplant a kidney.

Singer Pancho Barraza, a close friend of Preciado, was the one who accompanied him on his way out of the hospital to start his trip home, something that baffled everyone, as Julio had said he would be admitted to Guadalajara for several weeks.

The artist from Sinaloa said: “The new kidney is irrigating, the blood is coming again, I am already urinating on my own,” said Julio, who is very grateful for the concern of so many people who love him and admire him, and who have been aware of their health.