Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rehearse separately prior to their presentation at the Super Bowl

Rumors have emerged that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are not exactly friends, so they keep distance between them.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira posted videos on Instagram where they are training for their presentation in the Super Bowl, but separately, which has sparked rumors that they don’t get along very well.

The Diva of the Bronx is seen on the grass of the playing field doing some exercises, while Shakira is practicing throwing the ball in an enclosed space.

This aroused the rumors that these Latin stars do not interact, and the reason could be the ego that each one has, or perhaps some rivalry in music.

At least on Instagram, López far exceeded the Colombian, because, in two hours of publishing the video, Shakira had 800,000 views, while JLo in an hour added more than two million views.