Anastasiya Kvitko! Amanda Lee turns so you can see it that way

Very revealing.

Anastasiya Kvitko has imposed a fashion of taking photos and videos without facing the camera. This method has nothing to do with wanting to cover your face but to show others of your physical goodness. Amanda Lee is the one who has used this strategy in front of her followers to say good morning and the results were very good. 200 thousand likes were the ideal recipient of the snapshot.

With a short tank top and tight blue jeans, Amanda poses from behind, revealing her powerful rearguard, in addition to her silhouette. Spectacular is the least we can say about the image.

Immediately the good morning of her followers appeared in all parts of the world. And it is very easy to move people who see at least once the visual content it has to offer.

Every week it is necessary to update the number of people who follow her on Instagram because the growth is absolutely remarkable, at the moment it exceeds the striking figure of 12 million with just over 36 thousand.

Amanda Lee beat the thinness

Many models struggle to lose weight to levels that seem harmful, but this was not the case with Amanda. Few know that the Canadian during her childhood suffered from being too thin, in addition to her metabolism, her daily routines did not allow her to gain weight. After finishing the studies, she began to look for detailed information on the benefits of Pilates, becoming an expert with certification included.

This contributed to gain weight and muscle, becoming the impressive woman she is today. It is hard to believe when she saw her today, but at one stage in her life, Amanda Lee had many insecurities regarding her body. Life definitely goes around a lot. ¿ What will they think those who derided at the time of her body?