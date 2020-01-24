They deny permission to Pablo Lyle to return to Mexico

The actor must wait in the United States for his trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Pablo Lyle will continue in Miami while the judicial process in which he is accused of involuntary manslaughter takes place since he was denied permission to travel to Mexico.

Judge Marlene Fernández ordered that Lyle continues in Miami, denying his defense’s request, that the actor could continue the process on parole and not in home roots so that he could travel to Mexico and work because he needs financial income to maintain to his family and pay lawyers.

The only thing that was achieved in that the judge granted less restrictive schedules so that Lyle can have a more normal life, taking, of course, the GPS monitor placed on his ankle to have it located 24 hours.

The next court hearing will be March 30