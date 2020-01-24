Pierce Brosnan appears on the red carpet with his wife Keely

The Hollywood star rarely appears on the red carpet without the company of his wife Keely.

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan rarely appears on the red carpet without his wife Keely. This time, they were seen together on the opening night of the musical “The Last Ship” in Los Angeles.

The 66-year-old actor looked soft in a gray three-piece tweed suit that he wore with a tie. “Mamma Mia!”

Keely, on the other hand, wore a black dress that showed her tan while posing with her husband at the event.

Actress Courtney Cox joined the couple, who opted for an elegant casual look in a tweed jacket combined with a frilly cream blouse. She combined her look with a pair of skinny jeans and a pair of knee-high boots.