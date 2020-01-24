Paris Jackson debuts on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson parade in the final show of Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Paris Jackson gave the final show of Jean-Paul Gaultier a small stellar appeal when he made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (January 22).

The 21-year-old was surprised with a hippie chic outfit that seemed to have been tailor-made for her.

The Burlesque star, Dita Von Teese, also brought some celebrity sparkle to the show, strutting on the runway with a sexy JPG outfit made with belts and a corset, while Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, and Joan Smalls were among the supermodels on the catwalk by the end of Gaultier.

The event attracted celebrities, who wanted to see Gaultier’s latest fashion show: France’s model and former first lady Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova, Boy George, and fellow designer Christian Louboutin were among the famous faces of the audience.

When opening the program, Gaultier urged the audience to recycle their clothes and declared: “In my first show and this one, the last one, there are creations made with the jeans I have worn. It is the most beautiful material. Like many humans, it becomes even more beautiful as it ages. ”