Pamela Anderson’s son is happy for his mother’s fifth marriage

Pamela Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, is “incredibly happy” for her mother after she secretly married film producer Jon Peters on Monday.

The 52-year-old Baywatch actress married Jon, 74, whose work includes Flashdance, Caddyshack, and Batman, at a ceremony in Malibu, California, revealed the star on Tuesday.

And Brandon, 23, whose father is the drummer of Motley Crue, Tommy Lee, Anderson’s first husband, issued a statement to Fox News expressing his happiness for his mother’s new and fifth marriage.

“I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon,” he said. “They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.”

“I will support the happy couple as I can and I am excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”

Pamela was also married to Kid Rock and divorced her last husband, Rick Salomon, for the second time in April 2015.

Meanwhile, Jon is also in his fifth marriage: he previously married Henrietta Zampitella and actress Lesley Ann Warren, whom he cheated infamously with Barbra Streisand.

The father of five children married his film production partners Christine Forsyth and Mindy Peters, from whom she separated in 2004 after only three years of marriage.