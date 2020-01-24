Madonna has canceled a second show in Lisbon, Portugal

The singer has health problems and suffers from severe pain.

Madonna has canceled the second show in Lisbon, Portugal while struggling with the pain of “injuries in progress.”

Its promoters of the ‘Everything Is New’ tour issued a statement on Facebook apologizing to the fans, insisting that the cancellation was “unexpected and last minute”.

Wednesday night’s concert (January 22) was the second show that Madonna canceled since she began her European tour at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, her adoptive home, on January 12.

“Sorry, I had to cancel tonight,” the 61-year-old singer wrote on Instagram after the first cancellation, “but I must listen to my body and rest!”

According to the promoter, the final concert of the eight of Like a Prayer, scheduled for Thursday in Lisbon, is expected to continue as planned and currently no other dates in Europe are affected.

Madonna has now canceled nine shows in total on the Madame X Tour in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, and Lisbon, citing production problems, injuries and programming limitations.