Julión Álvarez appears on video where he is seen ironing

The video is titled ‘Iron by the dozen’ and Julian is seen ironing one of his cowboy shirts.

Julión Álvarez published a video in which he sees himself ironing, images that drove his fans crazy who sent him thousands of likes and lots of comments.

The video is titled ‘Iron by the dozen’, and Julian is seen ironing one of his cowboy shirts, and he does it like a ‘professional’, following the correct steps to make it perfect.

Some time ago the singer from Chiapas was very criticized for referring to women as the only people who should dedicate themselves and be very skilled in household chores, so with this video he wanted to get that ‘thorn’ out, something that he liked very much to his followers.

Julión received funny comments from his fans, who were fascinated watching him iron so well.