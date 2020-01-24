Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Tale Talk’ program is renewed three more years

Jada’s program her mother and daughter has been renewed along with a new program with Gloria and Lily Estefan.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ program has been renewed for three years.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star’s talk show, which she presents with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne, will appear on Facebook Watch for another 36 months, along with a new program, ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’, starring Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan.

Jada said: “I am incredibly proud of ‘Red Table Talk’, and I am delighted to develop this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily, and Lili. Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and curative conversations about social and current affairs, and what is most powerful for me is to listen to people’s stories and interact with our fans in such a tangible way in Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans turn the franchise and take it to new places. ”

For the show derived from Gloria, it will be filmed in Miami, Florida, and will follow the same format as the original Jada series, which began in 2018, with the first episode with Jada, her husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Gloria said: “I am incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami. Jada and I have talked a lot about this and we feel that my daughter, my niece and I can address important problems for ourselves and our fans with a fresh new voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do so with her family in her sincere, intimate and innovative conversations on the iconic Red Table. ”

In recent months, Jada’s show has featured several renowned celebrities such as Demi Moore, Alicia Keys and it was also where Jordyn Woods spoke for the first time after kissing Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian