Former actress Jessica Mann is the third accuser of Harvey Weinstein

Although initially his name had been reserved, his name was finally revealed in the prosecutor’s opening statement.

Former actress Jessica Mann has been identified as the third woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault at her current trial in New York.

He has joined production assistant Mimi Haley and former The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who have also alleged assault on the tycoon.

Mann was not named in court proceedings and documents, but his identity was known in the opening statement of Deputy District Attorney Meghan Hast at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 22), according to the New York Post.

Jessica says she met Weinstein at an industry party in Los Angeles when she was 25 and claims that she first raped her at a hotel in Midtown East, New York in March 2013, after injecting an erection drug, According to the prosecutor.

The producer allegedly raped her again in the following November, when she agreed to cut Weinstein’s hair in another hotel room.

“Jessica buried her trauma and tried to move on … until October 2017, when she finally realized that it wasn’t her, but him,” Hast said in court.

The 67-year-old tycoon faces life imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting the three women. He has denied the accusations.