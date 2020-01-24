Cuba Gooding Jr will be judged from April 21

The judge ruled that prosecutors can only present two of the other alleged victims of Gooding Jr, and not 19.

Cuba Gooding, Jr. will be judged this spring. The Jerry Maguire star faces minor charges for forced touching and sexual abuse related to reported encounters with three women in New York City in 2018 and 2019, accusations he has denied.

Prosecutors had been trying to judge the case sooner, but the start date of April 21 was set on Wednesday (January 22) after Gooding, Jr.’s lawyers requested additional time to examine the evidence collected against his client.

During the pretrial process, Judge Curtis Farber also ruled that prosecutors can only present two of the other alleged victims of Gooding, Jr., who have not filed charges against the defendant, as witnesses in their effort to establish a pattern of sexual abuse

They had previously submitted documents detailing the claims of 19 women who reportedly had been victims of inappropriate behavior by the 52-year-old star in incidents dating back to the early 2000s.

If convicted, Gooding, Jr. faces up to a year behind bars.

Wednesday’s hearing had a difficult start for the actor after he and his lawyers arrived more than 30 minutes late at the Manhattan hearing due to traffic. Gooding, Jr. and his team were punished by Judge Farber, who demanded that they “wake up early next time” to avoid such a delay, according to the New York Post.