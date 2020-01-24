‘Capitain Marvel’ sequel is already in process

The sequel to the hit movie starring Brie Larson will hit the big screen.

Captain Marvel will return to the big screen with a new adventure, with Disney officially launching a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Disney is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a writer of the “WandaVision” series for the project, based on Marvel.

Last year, “Captain Marvel” starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and raised $ 1.13 billion worldwide.

Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date or announced a title for the sequel.

Larson’s “Captain Marvel” had a soft takeoff in the superhero universe. The project introduced the first independent female title character from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Carol Danvers, played by Larson.

The film follows the story of Danvers as she becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe.