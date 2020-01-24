BTS Jungkook singer will not face legal action by accident

He will not face legal action for the car accident he was involved in last year.

Jungkook was involved in a minor accident on November 2 while driving through Hannam in the Yongsan district of Seoul, with him hitting a taxi driver’s car.

The singer, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, admitted his guilt in the incident and an agreement was reached with the other driver.

According to Korean media, the Prosecutor for the Western District of Seoul has decided not to accuse the 22-year-old.

The Yongsan police station in Seoul previously confirmed that Jungkook was sent to the prosecutor’s office with a recommendation for indictment for violation of the Traffic Law and violation of the Law on special cases related to the solution of traffic accidents.

However, an official source told The Fact. “We decided not to accuse him after referring to the decision taken by the Civic Committee of the Prosecutor’s Office,” which allows citizens to deliberate on cases and decide on matters with a majority vote. “

The happy news for the star comes after the sensations of K-pop announced a world tour, which begins with four shows at the site of the group’s hometown, the Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea, on April 11.

They are also expected to perform at the Grammy on Sunday after Ariana Grande shared a moment with the rehearsal guys on her social media pages.