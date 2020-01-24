Britney Spears fans protest outside the guardianship hearing

A group of fans of the singer demands the end of the guardianship of the singer.

A group of Britney Spears fans took to the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday (January 23) to demand an end to the guardianship of the singer, since the case was treated in court.

The singer has been under the tutelage of her father Jamie since her collapse in 2008, who recently fought a challenge from Britney’s mother, Lynn Spears, to be removed from the post, claiming she was no longer in a position to continue after A series of health problems.

The last hearing on the case was held in Los Angeles this week, and while it was closed to the public, a crowd of devotees gathered outside the venue to organize a #FreeBritney protest in support of the pop superstar.

The hashtag also became a hot topic in social networks, as fans around the world asked Britney to be released from guardianship and allowed to take control of her own life.