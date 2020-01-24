Brad Pitt: “The compliments of the industry make me feel old”

The actor was honored with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Brad Pitt joked about getting older, after being honored with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday (January 23).

Actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was recognized for his illustrious career by director David Fincher, who worked with Pitt on iconic films such as Fight Club and Seven.

And speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the ceremony, the star confessed: “These are things like this and nights like these, that tells me that I am old. I’ve been for a while and I’ve been doing this for a while, ”he added, before explaining how things have changed for him. “I can’t stand any more nightly sessions, and I’ll gladly ask a specialist for a trick.”

“I don’t even remember the first line of Fight Club,” Pitt joked, referring to the famous phrase of the 1999 film.

“But it’s also on nights like this where I can look back and I feel really blessed,” he continued. “I feel very lucky with all the incredible people I have been able to work with who have taught me so much and have touched my life. From editors and composers, and amazing directors … Really beautiful, incredible people. I feel really blessed to be here and I am grateful for this. ”

The honor of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival comes in the middle of a successful season of awards for the star, who recently received an Oscar nomination for his role in the box office success of Quentin Tarantino in 2019.

He won awards from supporting actors for his performance in both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month and is a big favorite to win the Oscar in the same category in February.