Vanessa Hudgens has an appointment with a basketball player

A few weeks after announcing her separation from Austin Butler, the actress went out to dinner with an LA Lakers player.

Vanessa Hudgens had dinner with Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night.

The former ‘High School Musical’ star, which separated last month from actor Austin Butler after almost nine years of leaving, was seen leaving the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn with the NBA star.

In the images obtained by TMZ, the couple was seen laughing while sharing a bottle of red wine in the elegant restaurant.

They still have to comment if they are dating or not, or they are simply friends.

However, the 24-year-old Lakers player and the 31-year-old actress have exchanged flirty comments on social media.

The sports star recently posted with a picture of him on Instagram on the court: “Yes, we like that,” and Vanessa commented: “Ya woohoo.”

It is said that Vanessa and Austin Butler ended their relationship due to “distance.”

Initiates have claimed that there is no “bad blood” among the former, as they simply asked for time for their romance due to their hectic schedules.

A source recently said: “They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all and they respect each other very much. ”