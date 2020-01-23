Taylor Swift has no complaints about ‘Cats’

Although the film was shattered by critics, Swift found a great experience making the film.

Taylor Swift “has no complaints” about starring ‘Cats’.

The 30-year-old singer appears as the feline character Bombalurina in the big-screen adaptation of the much-loved musical that has been overwhelmed by critics and has been a big box office failure.

But Taylor defended the film by insisting that he loved filming the project, as it gave her the opportunity to work with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who adapted the 1939 poetry collection ‘The Book of Practical Cats of Old Possum’ by TS Eliot in the 1981 show.

Speaking to Variety, Taylor, who was nominated along with the 71-year-old writer of the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ from the film, said: “I am happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a great time working on that weird movie. ”

Swift says that Andrew is now her “friend” since they worked together, which, for her, means that the entire ‘Cats’ experience was worth it.

She added: “I will not decide retroactively that it was not the best experience. I would never have met Andrew Lloyd Webber and could not see how he works, and now he is my friend. I worked with the most extraordinary dancers and performers. I have no complaints. ”