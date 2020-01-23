Sophie Turner wants to be in the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot

The star of ‘Game of Thrones’ wants to join the reboot of the series in the role of Miranda

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner wants to join the reboot of “Lizzie McGuire” as Miranda.

The production for the restart of “Lizzie McGuire” is currently on hold, but the actress recently went to social networks to announce that she is willing to play Miranda if the show continues, reports etonline.com.

“Lizzie McGuire’s show has been suspended,” said Turner, 23, in an Instagram story.

“Obviously I’m devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure Miranda will appear this season because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda. ”

“People of Lizzie McGuire, contact me,” Turner added.

The main star of the original show, Hilary Duff, repeated her role and also served as executive producer on the Disney + series reboot, however, production stopped after two episodes and the creator of the original series, Terri Minsky, resigned from her role as showrunner.

“Fans have a sentimental bond with Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens in the series, ”a Disney spokesman told ET.

“Lizzie McGuire” was developed between 2001 and 2004, revolving around the life of a teenager, played by Duff and her best friends, Miranda and Gordo. The show also had a side effect: “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” from 2003.

Miranda was played by LaLanne in the original series.