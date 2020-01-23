Ricardo Arjona releases two albums simultaneously

The singer-songwriter says “being tired” for the ‘tricks’ to which the music industry resorts.

Ricardo Arjona is about to launch his new record production and criticizes the ‘tricks’ to which the music industry resorts, as well as singers who betray their styles and then interpret rhythms and lyrics with which they do not identify, just to search the success.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter declared: “I got bored of the industry, it’s too predictable, everyone does the same, the same tricks, the same hypocrisy, the same paths. I do not like what I see”.

Arjona remains true to its essence: “I respect the genres and I applaud their achievements, but I also respect my dignity, I play my world, my universe to do the best I ever do, what I know how to do no matter what happens. That’s what it’s about for me, nothing more. ”

In his social networks with messages of great significance, the artist has awakened the expectations of his new musical production, which was innovatively double, two albums titled ‘Blanco’ and ‘Negro’, recorded in London. In a video, Arjona revealed: “Music is back.”