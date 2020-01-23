Prince Harry will not allow his life to appear in ‘The Crown’

For months, the prince warned that he would take the necessary measures not to appear in the series.

Prince Harry has long taken measures so that his life does not appear in the series ‘The Crown’, which tells the story of the reign of Elizabeth II of England.

Biographer Angela Levin, author of the book ‘Harry: Conversations With the Prince’ says he told her he would take the necessary steps not to appear in ‘The Crown’: “I’m going to make sure to stop him before they reach me” , the writer revealed on the program ‘BBC Breakfast’.

Since the news of Meghan and Harry’s resignation to their role in the hard circle of the royal family has been released, many rumors have circulated around the couple, and one of them is that their participation in the series was possible, even interpreting themselves in history, but with what Levin revealed, this is completely removed from reality.