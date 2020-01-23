Monty Python star Terry Jones has died

The comedian, who fought for more than three years against dementia, died at the age of 77.

Monty Python star Terry Jones died at the age of 77.

Jones, who had been fighting dementia, died Tuesday night (January 21), his agent told the BBC.

The comedian, filmmaker, and writer rose to fame as a member of the beloved British comedy company in the 1960s, directing the films of the Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life group, and co-directing his 1975 debut film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

“We are deeply sad to announce the death of dear husband and father, Terry Jones,” says a statement from his family.

“Terry passed away the night of January 21, 2020, at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long battle, extremely brave but always in a good mood with a rare form of dementia.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, movies, television shows, poems, and other works will live forever, an appropriate legacy for a true polymath.”

He is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom, his ex-wife Alison Telfer and their three children.