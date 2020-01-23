Memo del Bosque recovers after hard cancer treatment

The producer himself said he was already well recovered with the cancer treatment he was subjected to after a relapse

Memo del Bosque spoke for the ‘First Hand’ program and said he was already well recovered with the cancer treatment he was subjected to after a relapse.

The famous producer said: “We continue with the treatment, but since it was two months ago I am already going to meetings, driving, I am eating better, everything very well and to see how I am, the first two very strong chemos, but better, raised, walking, stronger”.

Del Bosque said that for two months he did not leave his house, he spent it alone in his room, from the bed to an armchair, which he did not eat and lost about 10 kilos, but has already regained weight.

The producer has been accompanied at all times by his wife Vica Andrade and his three children, who are the driving force behind him to continue the fight against this disease.