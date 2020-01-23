Marion Cotillard embarked on the Greenpeace expedition

The French actress has pledged to help save the planet after her four-week boat trip.

Marion Cotillard has promised to help “protect” the planet while embarking on a Greenpeace expedition to Antarctica.

The star of ‘La Vie En Rose’ was joined by ‘Vikings’ actor Gustaf Skarsgard and Chinese actress Ni Ni on the expedition, in which they hope to show how climate change, plastic pollution, and industrial fishing are affecting the penguin colonies, whales and other marine life.

She said in a statement: “Antarctica is an icy dessert that should be beyond the reach of human impact, but even the most remote parts of our planet are changing at an alarming rate.”

“It’s the first time I’ve lived on a ship, and it’s amazing to spend time with the Greenpeace crew and the scientists who are doing a crucial job of understanding the threats facing the oceans, such as climate change, industrial fishing, and plastic. pollution.

“Our planet is a blue planet: the ocean covers more than all the continents combined. We all have a responsibility to protect it. ”

Marion, 44, and her famous friends traveled on the Greenpeace Esperanza and Arctic Sunrise ships, which were part of a four-week expedition in which six scientists from Stony Brook University and Northeastern University in the United States conducted research to see how human activities are transforming the area.

Greenpeace ocean activist Louisa Casson said: “The oceans around the world are under increasing pressure and Antarctica is no exception.

“The threats facing this remote desert give greater urgency to our call for a strong global ocean treaty and the creation of a global network of ocean sanctuaries that allow marine life to thrive.”

The trip is the last stop on the expedition of ‘Greenpeace Polo to Arctic Pole to the Antarctic’, to promote a new United Nations global treaty on the oceans.