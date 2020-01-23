Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are seen together on a new date

It is rumored strongly that the model and the basketball player are repairing their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen on a lunch date last weekend.

The 24-year-old model and the basketball star, who has also been romantically related to Tinashe, have further fueled the rumors of a reconciliation after those who enjoy a meal together in New York City, according to witnesses.

Their meeting comes only weeks after they saw each other together at the arrival of 2020, spending the historic occasion at a rooftop restaurant called Attic in Philadelphia.

TMZ reported that the brunette beauty met the restaurant around 11:30 pm and went along with the 23-year-old sportsman, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite his apparent separation, Kendall, 24, recently attended some of Ben’s basketball games, which might be about to revive his romance.

However, Kendall has made a concerted effort to keep his lips closed about his love life, letting fans guess about his current relationship status.