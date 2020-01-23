Kate Middleton felt “alone and isolated” when she had her first child

The Duchess of Cambridge lived with Prince William in Anglesey and would like to have had the support of a children’s center.

The Duchess of Cambridge lived with her husband, Prince William, in Anglesey when they welcomed her son, Prince George, six, and would like to have had the support of a children’s center.

Speaking while visiting the Ely and Caerau Children’s Center in Cardiff, Wales, she said: “It’s nice to be back in Wales. I was chatting with some of the mothers. It was the first year and she just had George. William was still working on search and rescue, and we came here and had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey. I was so isolated, so isolated. She had no family nearby, and she was doing night shifts. So if I had a center like this, it would have been fantastic. ”

During her visit, Duchess Catherine, who also has four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 20-month-old Prince Louis, also spoke about the “Five Big Questions” survey, which wants to help foster a broader conversation about early childhood, giving people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to share their views on the upbringing of the next generation.

The mother of three children added: “Parents, caregivers, and families are at the center of childcare in the formative years, so I want to listen to them. As a parent, I know how much we value the health and happiness of our children’s future. I want to hear the key problems that affect our families and communities in order to concentrate my work where it is most needed. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come. “