Julian Gil undergoes surgery

The actor was operated to correct an umbilical hernia.

Julian Gil was surgically intervened for an umbilical hernia, and it was the same actor who shared in the social networks that he was admitted to the hospital.

Gil shared a video in which he is seen on a stretcher being channeled by a nurse and then seen talking to the other members of the medical team. Then the surgeon in charge of your operation orders that you be taken to another space.

Through his Instagram stories, Gil was informing his fans, who at all times did not stop sending words of encouragement and best wishes for him to recover very soon.

Julian revealed that this problem has been suffered for several years, but that he had long and had not undergone the operation. The actor announced that he was already discharged and was resting at home.