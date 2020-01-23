Jessica Simpson almost died for her alcohol and drug abuse

The actress and businesswoman have opened up about her battle against alcohol and drugs in her new book, Open Book.

Jessica Simpson has opened up about her battle against alcohol and drugs that threatened her life, in her new memoir entitled, Open Book.

The singer admits that she self-medicated with alcohol and stimulants after a period of trauma, which began with the sexual abuse she suffered as a child. However, dependence on substances later led her doctor to tell him that her life was in danger.

“I was killing myself with all the drink and pills,” she writes in new excerpts from the publication, obtained by People.

“Leaving alcohol was easy,” confesses the star, who has been sober since November 2017. “I was angry with that bottle. For how she allowed me to remain complacent and numb. ”

But it was the therapy with which the star fought, writing: “With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas I had been through.”

The abuse began when I was six, “when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,” she recalls. “It would start with tickling in the back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

The With You star admits that “I wanted to tell my parents,” but I feared they would blame her, and she wrote: “I was the victim, but somehow I felt guilty.”

When she was 12, she told her parents, Tina and Joe, while traveling by car. Jessica says her mother slapped her father’s arm and shouted, “I told you something was happening.”

“Dad kept her eyes on the road and said nothing,” Simpson adds. “We never stayed at my parents ‘friends’ house again, but we didn’t talk about what I said either.”

Simpson continues to remember that she finally hit bottom after a Halloween party in 2017, and admitted: “When I finally said I needed help, it was as if I was that girl who found her vocation again in life.”