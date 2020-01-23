Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto have separated

The celebrities have stopped following on social networks, which suggests that they have finished their romance.

It is said that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto are currently separated, and a sign of this is that they stopped being followed on social networks.

Since Irina and Gabriel began their relationship, while he was still married to Geraldine Bazán, this would be the first time the couple separated, and the reasons so far have not been revealed.

Proof that the romance between them is not going well, is that they stopped following each other on social networks. After a few days, Gabriel has followed Irina again, but she has remained firm and continues without following the actor.

In a recent interview, Gabriel answered a question about whether they had plans to marry, to which Soto replied: “We are committed at heart, I think it is the most important, but there is still no ring as such, there will be in your moment”.