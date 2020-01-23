Hugh Laurie’s new science fiction comedy “Avenue 5” analyzes the social order

“Avenue 5” is set 40 years in the future when traveling through the solar system is a multi-million dollar business.

Actor Hugh Laurie says his science fiction comedy series “Avenue 5” examines how terribly fast the process of breaking a social order can be.

Created by Armando Iannucci, “Avenue 5” is set 40 years in the future when traveling through the solar system is not a science fiction fantasy, but a booming and multi-billion dollar business.

“I play Captain Ryan Clark, Senior Officer aboard ‘Avenue 5, which is this magnificent spaceship. The scale and scope of this show will be different than anything anyone has seen before. It’s also an exam of how terribly fast the social order can be broken, ”said Laurie.

Laurie plays Ryan Clark, the confident and gentle captain of “Avenue 5 ′, a space cruiser with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck, and yoga classes.

It also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.