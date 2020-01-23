Don Pedro Rivera was close to suffering a stroke

Jenni and Lupillo Rivera’s father was hospitalized with a hypertension crisis.

Don Pedro Rivera had a high blood pressure crisis, so he had to be taken to the hospital and almost suffered a stroke.

“I didn’t want to go to the hospital, but my daughter Chiquis insisted a lot. Yes I felt bad and it was because I was out of control of the pressure, I had it very high above 180. In the hospital I was controlled, but I do not want to continue taking so much medicine, I do not like it, ”said the patriarch of the Rivera family.

Don Pedro presented a strong pain in his arm and chest, so it was thought that it could be a heart attack, but when he arrived at the hospital they ruled out that, but he could have suffered a stroke due to the high pressure.

The singer confessed that he does not like to take medicines, that he prefers to resort to homemade natural remedies, and gave the recipe of a tea he takes every day to control his blood pressure: “I drink a tea that my compadre recommended, it is a potion of piste, alfalfa, and some Chinese garlic, I take it in the morning and go. The truth is that I’m already better and I’m already working as usual. ”