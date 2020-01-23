Courteney Cox of the most excited about the approach of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The actress very active in social networks has been content to publish something about it, but in private has gone crazy.

Courteney Cox was one of the most active in social networks, given the expectation caused by the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pit in the delivery of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards).

The images of Aniston and Pitt together flooded the Internet, as fans went wild, and of course, there was no lack of hypothesis that there could be a reconciliation between them.

Among the thousands of fans who were active on the networks, one of them was Courteney Cox, Jennifer’s great friend since they starred in the series ‘Friends’. She kept the cell phone in her hand following all the snapshots of the SAG Awards event.

Jennifer received an acknowledgment that night and said a few words of thanks, at which point the spotlight focused on Brad, capturing all his gestures and glances at his ex-wife. The same thing happened when the actor made some funny comments on the stage about his Tinder profile, an application to get quotes.

Courteney Cox was limited and did not comment on any of the images that flooded social networks with photos of Brad and Jennifer, but did not hesitate to give many ‘likes’ to all and many comments that spoke of the beautiful couple that could be again.