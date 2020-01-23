Brad Pitt now has no complaints with life

“I have friends, I have lovely children, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I have no complaints. ”

Hollywood star Brad Pitt enjoys his life and says he has no complaints.

While walking the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, the actor talked about taking stock of his life now, reports people.com.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Los Angeles. We have it well, we have it very well, ”Pitt said.

He continued: “I have friends, I have lovely children, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I have no complaints. “

Pitt has six children with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The two separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together.

The actor won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review Awards, in which he said that his “goals in life are now quite simple,” as he listed standard aspirations such as “being happy” and “staying healthy “

When listing his ultimate goal, Pitt joked that he hopes to stay away from “a financial situation in which I have to do Ocean’s 14,” and added: “We’ll see.”