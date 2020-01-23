Alicia Keys announces her first tour in seven years

The performer is ready to make her expected return to the stage this year after the release of her new album.

Alicia Keys has announced dates for her first major tour in seven years.

The interpreter is ready to make her expected return to the stage this year, when she goes on the road for concerts in Europe and North America during the summer months, in the so-called ‘Alice – The World Tour’.

The 38-year-old singer will begin her tour in Dublin, Ireland, before heading to the O2 Arena in London, followed by dates in Paris, Berlin, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and her hometown of New York.

She is expected to interpret a mix of new material, including her latest single ‘Underdog’, as well as some of her greatest hits of the past 20 years, such as’ Fallin ‘,’ My Boo (with Usher) ‘,’ Girl on fire ‘and’ Ain’t Got You. ”

The announcement comes only a few hours after the brunette beauty announced to fans that her next seventh studio album ‘ALICIA’ will be released worldwide on March 20, through RCA Records.

It is expected to be a very busy year for Alicia, as she not only has new music and turns on the road but will also host the 2020 Grammy Awards again.

The 62nd Grammy will be held on January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.