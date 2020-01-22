Zayn Malik donates $ 13,000 to treat girl with cancer

The former One Direction star made the generous donation through GoFundMe, without leaving a written message.

Zayn Malik has donated $ 13,000 for the treatment of Caitlin Robinson, a five-year-old cancer victim.

The former One Direction star made the generous donation on the GoFundMe page after local newspaper Burnley Express reported that Robinson’s mother, Helen, had begun fundraising efforts in an attempt to bring Caitlin to Barcelona to receive treatment that could save her life

Caitlin was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in April 2019, and “underwent several rounds of chemotherapy” and treatment with MIBG radioactive iodine, but they were unsuccessful, her mother wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Zayn chose not to leave a message with his donation.