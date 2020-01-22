This is the nickname with which Leonardo DiCaprio calls Brad Pit

Pitt was initially confused when his friend Leo started calling him ‘Lover’.

Brad Pitt was confused after his co-star of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio, began calling him “Lover.”

The actors starred in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, in which they played Hollywood heartbreaker Rick Dalton and his doubles friend Cliff Booth, respectively.

And the close link between the characters on screen was replicated by the stars between shots, becoming close friends.

However, Brad found himself somewhat puzzled when Leonardo devised a very affectionate nickname for him.

“Lover,” Lover calls me, “Brad told Entertainment Weekly, with a shrug and a smile. “It’s a bit confusing, but I keep going.”

Meanwhile, Brad calls Leonardo “LDC,” as he revealed when he yelled at his delivery partner at the Golden Globes after his award.

Reflecting on the link he built with Leonardo on and off the set, Brad explained: “You will find, with most of the boys, I would say that we are all supporting each other, we all have respect for each other, we all laugh a lot at each other. with the other. And it is played. And it’s pretty easy. “

Both Brad and Leonardo have won numerous awards nominations for their roles in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, and both are ready for the Oscars at the ceremony next month.