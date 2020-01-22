Taylor Swift’s mother fights a brain tumor

The singer says that her family faces a completely new set of problems with her mother Andrea’s condition.

Taylor Swift’s mother is fighting a brain tumor, the singer confirmed.

The mother of the star, Andrea, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and last year (2019) it was revealed that the disease had returned, with Taylor writing the song Soon You’ll Better, from her album Lover, about the battle against the disease.

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor confirmed that, during Andrea’s treatment, doctors discovered a tumor in her brain, presenting a completely new set of problems that the family had not experienced before.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor do not look anything like what we had before with their cancer,” she said. “So it has been a really difficult time for us as a family.”

Taylor confirmed to the magazine that her mother’s health problems are the reason why she will not do a full tour in support of ‘Lover’ next summer (2020).

Instead, the star is making four Lover Fest dates in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts in July, after a 12-date festival in Europe and South America, allowing Taylor to focus on family issues for the rest of the year.

“This is a year in which I have to be there for my family; there are many question marks during the next year, so I wanted to make sure I could go home, ”he told Billboard last year.